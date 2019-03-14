Paddle For A Cause prepares for 12th trip around island

ATLANTIC CITY – The water may be cold, but paddlers are warming up for another epic race around Absecon Island.
The 12th annual Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation Paddle For A Cause is a multiple course paddleboarding event Saturday, June 8 centering around Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
The marquee event is the 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island, which draws paddleboarding and rowing competitors from around the world and offers prizes for men’s and women’s prone and stand-up paddleboarding divisions. The course was designed to challenge racers as a reminder that they are helping people struggling with cancer.
Paddleboarding teams can also complete the 22.5-mile as a relay and an open division welcomes all kayaks, outrigger canoe, surf ski and lifeguard boats in solo race and team relay formats.
There are noncompetitive fun paddleboarding and kayaking events with 4-mile and 8-mile courses that navigate from the marina through the back bays to The Wonder Bar. There is also an 8-mile race. A virtual paddling event allows supporters to fundraise online and participate in the event without getting wet.
All paddlers and virtual paddlers are required to fundraise $200 to participate with proceeds benefiting the foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to financially assist people with cancer. Everyone who raises the minimum $200 entry fee will receive a swag bag including race gear and entry into the after party.
Registration is now open at thedrcf.org.
After the action on the water, an after party and awards ceremony will be held 4 p.m. at The Deck at Golden Nugget. The party is $25 to anyone not participating in the event and includes food and entertainment.
If the event obtains a presenting sponsor, prize money will be awarded in each of the following categories: men’s and women’s 14-foot and less stand-up paddleboard and prone unlimited; $800 for first, $350 for second and $150 for third.
Residents with homes along paddle course Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to show support the paddlers as they pass. Businesses can support the event by becoming a sponsor.