Players and Playwrights moving to larger venue

MARGATE — Standing-room-only audiences at the Margate Public Library have forced the library and the local playwriting group to present their next program at a larger venue.
Players and Playwrights by the Jersey Shore will premiere their next program 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at The Chabad House, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor.
The Margate library continues its support of the group and is sponsoring this Ventnor performance.
The mainly upbeat original plays to be presented are recommended for adult audiences.
Authors of these staged readings include Tom Chin, James Landau, Heidi Mae and Ed Shakespeare. For more information, call 609-230-5447.