MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties received a donation of an abundance of nonperishable foods and basic essentials from businesses Rymax, in partnership with H2Ocean Restaurant & Raw Bar, and the Water Dog Smoke House. Their generosity assures the pantry is ready for the increase need in the coming weeks.
Rymax’s generous donation included hundreds of pounds of pasta, jelly, snacks, vegetables, beverages, condiments and more. Based in Pine Brook, the company has worked with the Atlantic City hospitality/gaming industry for years providing comprehensive loyalty programs and unmatched rewards collections. In addition to purchasing and donating five pallets full of non-perishables, Rymax staff delivered directly to the pantry door and even helped upload.
Rymax President Eve Kolakowski stated, “As a summer resident of Margate, I am honored to support the JFS Food Pantry of Margate and donate to such a great cause that will help support local families in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Rymax has been a supplier to the gaming community for over two decades. The employees of the gaming industry are one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our opportunity to pay it forward to our friends in the gaming community and to all the other families that are struggling during this difficult time.”
The Water Dog Smoke House, located in Ventnor, has committed to offering up to 300 pounds of non-perishable food to JFS every week. In addition to accepting contributions from residents, they are working cohesively with vendors and distributors to purchase products at cost to assure ample donations.
Water Dog owner Steve Marchel said, “Less than a year ago, Water Dog opened its doors and residents welcomed us into their community. So, when the casinos and other businesses in our area closed, and the number of residents without a job skyrocketed, we understood the need for food would be great and wanted to help.” He added, “I have a long-standing professional relationship with JFS and know the commitment they have for helping our community, so working with them on this project was the perfect partnership.”
Water Dog offers guests a craft casual dining experience filled with the flavors of locally smoked fine fishes and meats. Diners will enjoy a made-to-order product that features the freshest ingredients.
“At JFS, we are grateful for the support from businesses like Rymax and Water Dog, who want to assure the employees from Atlantic City hotel/casinos as well as local residents overall, are well-taken care of, especially during the crisis each of us is experiencing now. By providing hundreds of pounds of non-perishable food, JFS is able to make certain the Pantry has a plentiful amount of food to provide to individuals and families in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
For more information about JFS programs or how you can get involved, contact 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.