Safe Routes To School Grant

The Margate City Board of Commissioners is happy to announce that the NJDOT has selected the city as a recipient of Federal Highway Administration funding in the amount of $399,913.54. The city’s application for infrastructure repairs through the Safe Routes To School program will allow Margate to create safer walking and bicycling routes to the William H. Ross Elementary School and Eugene A. Tighe Middle School. The areas from Fulton to Amherst and Huntington to Gladstone will be affected. The plan includes improvements along the designated safe walking routes identified in the Margate School Travel Plan (June 2015), which include Amherst Avenue, Huntington Avenue, Winchester Avenue and Monmouth Avenue.
Pedestrian improvements were developed for the intersection of Fulton/North Huntington, Amherst/North Huntington, and Amherst/Gladstone. These three intersections were identified as “problematic intersections” in the Margate School Travel Plan due to their confusing geometry and lack of pedestrian elements. Each intersection is skewed with multiple legs and large turning radii that enable high speed vehicle turns.
The intersections lack pedestrian features including crosswalks, curb ramps and signage on most legs. The improvements are common across the three intersections and include traffic calming, visibility improvements, shortened crossing distances, high-visibility crosswalks and additional stop controls. These improvements will create a safer and more predictable environment for children walking to both schools and for the general public. They will also facilitate better crossing guard safety and management at the two intersections where crossing guards are located (Amherst/North Huntington and Amherst/Gladstone).
The Commissioners expressed their deep commitment to this project and to the ongoing safety measures that will result. Mayor Michael Becker stated, “We will do our best to move this project forward quickly for the benefit of pedestrians and drivers in our community. We share these roadways and we want them to be safe for everyone.” Project bidding will take place this summer.