The Current of Ventnor, Margate & Longport

Safe Routes To School Grant

The Margate City Board of Commissioners is happy to announce that the NJDOT has selected the city as a recipient of Federal Highway Administration funding in the amount of $399,913.54. The city’s application for infrastructure repairs through the Safe Routes To School program will allow Margate to create safer walking and bicycling routes to the William H. Ross Elementary School and Eugene A. Tighe Middle School. The areas from Fulton to Amherst and Huntington to Gladstone will be affected. The plan includes improvements along the designated safe walking routes identified in the Margate School Travel Plan (June 2015), which include Amherst Avenue, Huntington Avenue, Winchester Avenue and Monmouth Avenue.

Pedestrian improvements were developed for the intersection of Fulton/North Huntington, Amherst/North Huntington, and Amherst/Gladstone. These three intersections were identified as “problematic intersections” in the Margate School Travel Plan due to their confusing geometry and lack of pedestrian elements. Each intersection is skewed with multiple legs and large turning radii that enable high speed vehicle turns.

The intersections lack pedestrian features including crosswalks, curb ramps and signage on most legs. The improvements are common across the three intersections and include traffic calming, visibility improvements, shortened crossing distances, high-visibility crosswalks and additional stop controls. These improvements will create a safer and more predictable environment for children walking to both schools and for the general public. They will also facilitate better crossing guard safety and management at the two intersections where crossing guards are located (Amherst/North Huntington and Amherst/Gladstone).

The Commissioners expressed their deep commitment to this project and to the ongoing safety measures that will result. Mayor Michael Becker stated, “We will do our best to move this project forward quickly for the benefit of pedestrians and drivers in our community. We share these roadways and we want them to be safe for everyone.” Project bidding will take place this summer.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.