MARGATE — Area seniors are invited to attend a free musical tribute to the late singer Nat King Cole at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center at noon Thursday, July 11.
The program, titled "Unforgettable," will feature the California-based No Vacancy band led by Dave Damiani.
This year marks Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday, and the concert will be a 100th anniversary salute and tribute to his decades-long career.
The event, sponsored by the Schultz-Hill Foundation, will be the second in its Music & Memories series designed to bring the arts to seniors in the community. Schultz-Hill is partnering with the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center for this concert.
Reservations are required. Area senior citizens may reserve their place by calling 609-822-1167, ext. 121.
The nonprofit 501(c)(3) Schultz-Hill Foundation supports the arts, history and education throughout South Jersey. Programs include the Dina Scholarships, Senior Music Series, summer music program with the Atlantic City Day Nursery and the Arts Outreach collaborative with the Bay Atlantic Symphony and Atlantic City Public Schools.
For additional information, contact the Schultz-Hill Foundation or see schultz-hill.org.