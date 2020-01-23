LONGPORT — The Longport Public Library is taking a new approach to new year’s resolutions by encouraging library patrons and visitors to set reading-themed resolutions for 2020. Inspired by common resolutions like fitness and financial goals, the library wants to encourage the community to incorporate library resources into their 2020 resolutions.
Patrons are setting high goals for 2020: the library has already seen a variety of resolutions, from “read 50 books this year” to “read for 20 minutes each day.” Some examples of resolutions the library suggests include more than just traditional books, such as listening to more audiobooks or keeping up with international news.
To keep up with patrons’ big goals, Longport has already started ordering copies of the most-anticipated books of 2020: "The library has transitioned to a community center with great programs," library Director Ricky Gerhardt said. "But our focal point will always be books. We encourage our patrons to check out some great new titles that are coming out in January and February that we have both in print and digital."
Community members are invited to visit Longport Public Library during library hours to post their 2020 reading resolution. The display will be up throughout the year, so visitors will be reminded of their goal each time they visit the library.
Visit Longport Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Avenue or give the library a call for more information at 609-487-7403.
