VENTNOR — While most Americans have set off the last of their fireworks and packed away their red, white and blue decorations, Nagy Hafez, 53, doesn’t plan to stop celebrating his country anytime soon.
“Every day for me is Fourth of July,” Hafez said.
In his apartment in the Shalom House, Hafez watches television from an American flag couch, sleeps under an American flag bedspread, eats from American flag-themed plates and has a closet half-filled with patriotic clothing— T-shirts, jackets and even an American flag wallet he carries with him everywhere he goes.
A beaded American flag necklace bounces against his chest as he races across the room to point out these items in his fifth-floor apartment, whether it's a small Abraham Lincoln bust or a Statue of Liberty snow globe.
Decorations that read "God Bless America" hang evenly spaced around his entire living room ceiling and make you wonder how he carried them all to the same check-out line. Hafez said that, overall, he has gone to more than 25 different stores to find all of his decorations.
But the conversation doesn’t stay on these objects for long.
Walking around the small apartment, he praises what he deems to be American values, such as freedom, innovation, generosity, diversity and unity.
Hafez speaks passionately about America and compares the love he has found in the country to that given by a family member.
"I don’t really care about money," he said. "I’m a richer person because America has given me a lot."
Hafez has dealt with multiple physical and mental health issues throughout his life, including muscle spasms, neurological tics, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but he credits America for every opportunity he’s had to work despite his health struggles.
Hafez immigrated from Cairo in 1993 when he was 28. He became a United States citizen in 1996.
He said he grew up enthralled by America and its values through books, movies and music.
He married an American woman while in Cairo, moved to Ventnor and then to Atlantic City, where he got a job as a busboy in the casinos.
Hafez, whose native language is Arabic, said he spoke no English before coming to the United States. He learned from taking English lessons and working as a server.
Despite his health issues, he said he pushed himself to never miss work and always be on time.
Before he retired five years ago due to his disabilities, Hafez was named employee of the year by Caesars Entertainment for his work as a server at Bally's Atlantic City in 2010.
"I was very sick at this time, but I was still pushing," Hafez said.
After living in Shalom House’s assisted living facility for two years, his nextdoor neighbor and now close friend Angela Girdano, 74, said Hafez has added a youthful energy to the building.
"I am overwhelmed with his love for the country, and not only that, his personality,” Girdano said. "To get to know him is to love him."
She said people who see his apartment are reminded about what the country means for those looking for opportunities.
"I got an awakening. I got educated all over again," Girdano said.
While Hafez is consistently upbeat, he does say he gets irritated when he encounters others with negative views of the country.
For them, he repeats an unwavering mantra of "love it or leave it."
Once the sun goes down along Hafez’s bayfront balcony, the railing lights up red, white and blue. This is where Hafez insists we stop and take in the view of the bay and marshes he says he’s grateful to have.
This very spot is where he said he watched the Fourth of July fireworks illuminate the sky above Ocean City.
He said he got special permission to remove the balcony’s original green carpeting to get a more patriotic color: navy blue. He talks about how a storm might blow away one of the five flags he has plastered against the exterior.
If it does, Hafez has every intention of flying a new flag.