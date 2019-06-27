SOMERS POINT — The Art in the Park committee members wasted no time in recapping and reflecting on this year’s Somers Point Arts Commission’s fourth annual Art in the Park, which was held June 15 at Kennedy Park.
Commission members Lois Gregory, Donna Mohr, Karen Sutherland, Christine Toland Ulrich and Kathy Arleth discussed the positive aspects of the event, which held ways to improve next year’s event, which is already scheduled for June 20, 2020. The most obvious increase over last year was in the greater number of attendees, estimated at close to 500 adults and children.
People came for the music — Tom Angello and the Budesa Brothers and Marc Wasserman and friend Tony. At stations staffed by volunteers, children engaged in many art activities, including painting backpacks, creating “houses” from cardboard, making collage designs, writing hailku or drawing spontaneously on blank banners at Graffiti Art. Yoga and face painting added to their fun.
Debi Westcott a Somers Point resident and attendee, said, “This was the best Art in the Park to date; great music and art. We even bought a few pieces.”
Margie Gerety, a children’s activity volunteer, said, “It was a great event and a fun time, both the kids and parents were thrilled.”
The organization and day was summed up by Shirley Dautrich, who served as an Arts Commission table volunteer stating this year’s Art in the Park was a “well organized and a fun art event”
Professional and amateur artists set up their colorful tents, displayed their work in a variety of 2-D media and even benefited from selling some of their work. Winning artists were awarded ribbons and cash prizes donated by local businesses.
These are the winners from Art in the Park
Honorable Mention ribbons, professional: Cassidy Nolan and Christine O'Brien
Honorable Mention ribbons, amateur: Angelina D'Ortona and Walter Vreeland
Second place, professional: cash award from The Tilton Inn to Linda Crane
Second place, amateur: cash award from Two Cents Plain to Joseph Wennberg
First place, professional: cash award from South Jersey Jazz Society to Steve Kuzma
First place, amateur: cash award from The Anchorage Tavern to Shannon Askins
Plein Aire award: cash award from Passion Vines Wine & Spirit Company to Gloria Moyer
People's Choice award: cash award from The Clam Bar to Shana Kestrel