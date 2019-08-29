VENTNOR — South Jersey Players, along with Ventnor Coffee, will present an evening of monologues with local actors.
Each year, the South Jersey Players work with Ventnor Coffee to create an event to raise money for production costs for performances. This year an LED lighting system has been added as well as a lighting designer to work with the system and a professional sound designer to create a playlist of music and sound effects for various productions. While all of this improves productions values, the cost is beyond the group's ticket-sale capacity.
Ventnor Coffee seats 40 attendees for the fundraiser and reservations are highly encouraged. The fundraising event will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave. Comedian Scott Friedman will host. Coffee and goodies are provided. Tickets are $20.
For reservations, call producer Marlene May at 347-920-6399.
