VENTNOR — South Jersey Players Inc. and Ventnor Coffee will present a 90-minute play called "Eleemosynary" by Lee Blessing.
"Eleemosynary" probes the delicate relationship of three singular women: the grandmother, Dorothea (Dayle Friedman), seeking to assert her independence through strong-willed eccentricity; her brilliant daughter, Artie (Shirlee DiBacco), who flees the stifling domination of her mother; and Artie’s daughter, Echo (Meghan Blish), a child of exceptional intellect and sensitivity, who spells the word, "eleemosynary" (charitable), to win a national spelling bee competition. Echo hopes by her win, she will be able to prove her worth to her estranged mother, helping to mend family differences that have prevented her grandmother and mother from openly expressing their love for one another.
This family-friendly performance is directed by Marlene May and stage-managed by Heidi Mae. Performance dates will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave.
Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling Marlene at 347-920-6399.
