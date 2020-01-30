MARGATE — In recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Stockton University students volunteered their time to collect food donations for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
The students spent two hours outside of Casel’s Supermarket in Margate on Monday, Jan. 20, to collect nonperishable goods and monetary donations for the JFS Food Pantry. Shoppers donated canned soups and vegetables, pasta, rice, cereal and more as well as personal hygiene and baby products to stock the shelves at the pantry, which assists individuals and families in need in our community.
“At JFS, volunteers are the backbone of our agency. The Day of Service program reflects the Stockton students' passion to help others in need as well as how thoughtful and caring they are knowing the importance of giving back in our community,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg.
The National Day of Service, which marked its 25th Anniversary this year, celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader. The day encouraged people to volunteer to improve the communities in which they live and work.
For more information on the JFS Food Pantry, which is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, contact Volunteer Services Supervisor Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249 or at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.