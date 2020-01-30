Pictured, from left, are Stockton University students Genesis Fernandez, Tibaheam Brown, Brianna Bazilio, and Akiera Cabrera along with JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor Vanessa Smith. The students participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20 by collecting nonperishable food and monetary donations outside of Casel’s Supermarket in Margate for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The students then visited the JFS Food Pantry to sort and stock the shelves with the donations.