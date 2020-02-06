MARGATE — Are you a teen willing to join Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mission against climate change?
Tackling that topic with a position letter on your willingness to join or not join her mission will earn two students each a $2,500 college scholarship.
Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. To date, $100,500, funded by MBA special events and donations, has been awarded through this program since its inception.
Qualifications include the submission of three references that are unrelated to the applicant, a list of activities and awards, and a written essay. Students will also be asked to respond to this prompt:
• "On Sept. 23, 2019, Greta Thunberg, a sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist, spoke at a United Nations Climate Action Summit. In her speech, she condemned a lack of action on the part of world leaders to halt climate change. She ended her speech saying, 'Our house is on fire. We will do everything in our power to stop the crisis from getting worse.' In December 2019, Time Magazine named her the Person of the Year. Are you willing to join her movement? Take a position and write a letter to her expressing your ideas about climate change and your willingness or unwillingness to join her mission."
The scholarship founders, Daniel and Maria Walters, are former educators in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District. They began the program as a way to give back to the community. Funds for the first scholarship awarded in 1999 grew out of the first Margate Fall Funfest held in 1998. The much anticipated April 2 annual spring wine tasting held at Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar has enabled the Margate Business Association to continue the scholarship award.
Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. The judges do not know identities of the applicants. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
