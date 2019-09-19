MARGATE CITY — With ideal surfing conditions on the water, the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation made a big impact for people with cancer.

The 19th annual Surf For A Cause raised more than $20,000 Saturday, Sept. 7, at Decatur Avenue beach, with funds still being counted. More than 75 people participated in the surfing contest and the Surf It Forward fundraising campaign, with hundreds more attending throughout the day.

“It’s incredible to see the support from the surfing community after 19 years,” foundation president Mark Zappone, of Linwood, said. “It was a great day on the beach and it was an honor to recognize past president and longtime board member Dan Cellucci for all his contributions to the DRCF over the years.”

Eleven-year-old Brynn Gallagher was the star surfer of the day, taking home first prize in each and every women's division.

The top fundraisers were Michelle Barbara and Cole Larson, and each won a custom-shaped surfboard from Brian Wynn Surfboards, that will be built to their specifications.

The second-place fundraisers were James and Michael Carr, and each was presented with a Hamboards skateboard designed to mimic a surfboard in its riding style.

The third-place fundraisers, Colin and Cody Schwiem, each received a gift certificate to Heritage Surf and Sport in Margate. Carter Hanin received an honorable mention for his fundraising efforts.

The Icla da Silva Foundation, a recruitment center for the Be The Match Registry registered people for the National Marrow Donor Program on Saturday.

The Danbees and Jo-Jo From the Jo-Jo and Scotty Morning Show on 100.7 WZXL provided entertainment for the after party, which was held at Ventura’s Greenhouse.

Members of the South Jersey Boardriders Club served as judges for the surfing contest and held a standalone, tag-team-style competition with participants joining forces to represent local regions. The Absecon Island team took home the honors in this uniquely formatted surfing competition.

Divisional winners for the 19th annual Surf For A Cause:

Gromettes — Girls 12 years old and younger

Third place, Marina Zappone

Second place, Emily Logan

First place, Brynn Gallagher

Junior Men — 15-17 years old

Third place, Mitchell Zappone

Second place, Andrew Middlesworth

First place, William Bumbernick

Legends Men — 45 years and older

Third place, Frank Messina

Second place, Steve Swift

First place, Chad Gallagher

Master’s Men — 25-34 years old

Third place, Michael Cameron

Second place, Matthew Andra

First place, Kris Shinn

Girls — 13-15 years old

Third place, Mia Gallagher

Second place, Siena McDermott

First place, Brynn Gallagher

Men — 18-24 years old

Third place, Nicholas Giunta

Second place, William Bumbernick

First place, Nick Ceccoli

Groms — 11 years old and younger

Third place, Kegan Cameron

Second place, Keenan Cameron

First place, Keller Tannehill

Open Stand-Up Paddleboard

1st-Abby Maglietta

Womens — 18 years and older

Third place, Mia Gallagher

Second place, Lindsay Tate

First place, Brynn Gallagher

Boys — 12-14 years old

Third place, Cody Schweim

Second place, Colin Schweim

First place, Kaden Cameron

Longboard

Third place, John DePersenaire

Second place, Sean Duffey

First place, Matthew Zappone

South Jersey Board Riders Team Competition

Third place, Wildwood

Second place, Ocean City

First place, Absecon Island

Load comments