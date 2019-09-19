MARGATE CITY — With ideal surfing conditions on the water, the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation made a big impact for people with cancer.
The 19th annual Surf For A Cause raised more than $20,000 Saturday, Sept. 7, at Decatur Avenue beach, with funds still being counted. More than 75 people participated in the surfing contest and the Surf It Forward fundraising campaign, with hundreds more attending throughout the day.
“It’s incredible to see the support from the surfing community after 19 years,” foundation president Mark Zappone, of Linwood, said. “It was a great day on the beach and it was an honor to recognize past president and longtime board member Dan Cellucci for all his contributions to the DRCF over the years.”
Eleven-year-old Brynn Gallagher was the star surfer of the day, taking home first prize in each and every women's division.
The top fundraisers were Michelle Barbara and Cole Larson, and each won a custom-shaped surfboard from Brian Wynn Surfboards, that will be built to their specifications.
The second-place fundraisers were James and Michael Carr, and each was presented with a Hamboards skateboard designed to mimic a surfboard in its riding style.
The third-place fundraisers, Colin and Cody Schwiem, each received a gift certificate to Heritage Surf and Sport in Margate. Carter Hanin received an honorable mention for his fundraising efforts.
The Icla da Silva Foundation, a recruitment center for the Be The Match Registry registered people for the National Marrow Donor Program on Saturday.
The Danbees and Jo-Jo From the Jo-Jo and Scotty Morning Show on 100.7 WZXL provided entertainment for the after party, which was held at Ventura’s Greenhouse.
Members of the South Jersey Boardriders Club served as judges for the surfing contest and held a standalone, tag-team-style competition with participants joining forces to represent local regions. The Absecon Island team took home the honors in this uniquely formatted surfing competition.
Divisional winners for the 19th annual Surf For A Cause:
Gromettes — Girls 12 years old and younger
Third place, Marina Zappone
Second place, Emily Logan
First place, Brynn Gallagher
Junior Men — 15-17 years old
Third place, Mitchell Zappone
Second place, Andrew Middlesworth
First place, William Bumbernick
Legends Men — 45 years and older
Third place, Frank Messina
Second place, Steve Swift
First place, Chad Gallagher
Master’s Men — 25-34 years old
Third place, Michael Cameron
Second place, Matthew Andra
First place, Kris Shinn
Girls — 13-15 years old
Third place, Mia Gallagher
Second place, Siena McDermott
First place, Brynn Gallagher
Men — 18-24 years old
Third place, Nicholas Giunta
Second place, William Bumbernick
First place, Nick Ceccoli
Groms — 11 years old and younger
Third place, Kegan Cameron
Second place, Keenan Cameron
First place, Keller Tannehill
Open Stand-Up Paddleboard
1st-Abby Maglietta
Womens — 18 years and older
Third place, Mia Gallagher
Second place, Lindsay Tate
First place, Brynn Gallagher
Boys — 12-14 years old
Third place, Cody Schweim
Second place, Colin Schweim
First place, Kaden Cameron
Longboard
Third place, John DePersenaire
Second place, Sean Duffey
First place, Matthew Zappone
South Jersey Board Riders Team Competition
Third place, Wildwood
Second place, Ocean City
First place, Absecon Island
