24th Annual Mercer County National Karate Championships

Pictures: the team and the instructors, also Jorden Sanchious 12 yrs old of EHT winning 1st place in boys advanced forms division.

Modesto’s Karate Academies' eight member competition team traveled Saturday, March 30, to compete in the 24th annual Mercer County National Karate Championships.

The team entered 12 events and brought home four first-place awards, four third-place awards and one fourth-place award.

The team members are Jon Rios, of Galloway Township; Christina Crawford, of Linwood; Chris Carney, of Egg Harbor Township; Kanoa Lee, of Egg Harbor Township; Jorden Sanchious, of Egg Harbor Township; Christian Hornig-Fineran, of Margate; Sophia Voois, of Margate; and Alexandra Zervas, of Egg Harbor Township.

The results:

Jon Rios — first place, 18 to 29-year-old men's lightweight continuous contact sparring;

Christina Crawford — first place, women’s black belt, 18 to 29-year-old forms division;

Chris Carney — first place, 18 to 29-year-old men’s advanced forms division and third place 18 to 29-year-old men’s light heavyweight continuous contact sparring;

Jorden Sanchious — first place, forms 10 to 12-year-old boy's advanced;

Kanoa Lee — third place, 10 to 12-year-old boy's advanced sparring and third place 10 to 12-year-old boy's advanced forms;

Alexandra Zervas — third place, forms 10 to 12-year-old girl's intermediate forms;

Sophia Voois — fourth place, 10 to 12-year-old girl's advanced forms

The team trains under Mark Modesto at Modesto’s Karate, located at 6760 Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

