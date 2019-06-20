VENTNOR — On Thursday, June 6, students in the Middle School grades five through eight were recognized for achievements in reading and math at the school's annual AR/IXL Day with a special assembly in the J. Benjamin Brick Auditorium.
Trophies were awarded to the top 3 students in each grade for AR (accelerated reader) and IXL, a math program. There were also awards for Honorable Mention and Outstanding Effort.
The special guest for this event was local jazz musician, Tony Day, along with his Across the Globe Music Group and a guest vocalist. Parents, students, and staff all enjoyed a “super cool” and inspiring program to reward students for all their hard work in achieving AR & IXL goals. Day also talked about the importance of reading and math in a music career, and Ventnor music teacher Evan Shea jammed with the band.
In addition every student in middle school received a “jazzy” tote bag to take to the beach this summer and everyone received free ice cream during student lunches.
It was great day for reading, math, and JAZZ!
The top awards were presented to the following students:
Reading — fifth grade
First place: Sierra Pedrick
Second place — Isabelle Marinelli
Third place: Marco Merlino
Honorable mention
Valentina Olarte
Laila Henriquez
Viviana Arriage
Reading — Sixth grade
First place: Cassandra Parsons
Second place: John Leonetti
Third place: Lucien Santoro
Honorable mention
Arden Hazlett
Chase Heyward
David Kane
Reading – Seventh grade
First place: Fahim Bablu
Second place — Tanhah Nishuti
Third place — Jack Chen
Honorable mention
Marileina Echevarria
Mia D’Arco
Brian Hernandez
Reading – 8th grade
1st Place – Adonis Hernandez
2nd Place – Noor Elmasri
3rd Place – Cooper Kane
Honorable Mention
Zainab Khawaja
Jake Hocker
Amanda Goudie
Math — Fifth grade
First place: Victoria Gerage
Second place: Anthony Nodado
Third place: Akira Gordon
Honorable mention
Marco Merlino
Lani Mai
Jennifer Rivera
Math — Sixth grade
First place: John Leonetti
Second place: Mia Rose Marota
Third place: Wendy Paz
Honorable Mention
Lucien Santoro
Mia Merlino
Madison Siglin
Math — Seventh grade
First place: Emily Khuc
Second place: Dylan Foster
3rd Place: Luis Ramirez
Honorable Mention
Mia D’Arco
Nehaal Khan
Jack Chen
Math — Eighth grade
First place: Michael Khuc
Second place: Jerry Chen
Third place: Cooper Kane
Honorable Mention
Alex Prajzner
Evan Hossain
Noor Elmasri