VENTNOR — On Thursday, June 6, students in the Middle School grades five through eight were recognized for achievements in reading and math at the school's annual AR/IXL Day with a special assembly in the J. Benjamin Brick Auditorium.

Trophies were awarded to the top 3 students in each grade for AR (accelerated reader) and IXL, a math program. There were also awards for Honorable Mention and Outstanding Effort.

The special guest for this event was local jazz musician, Tony Day, along with his Across the Globe Music Group and a guest vocalist. Parents, students, and staff all enjoyed a “super cool” and inspiring program to reward students for all their hard work in achieving AR & IXL goals. Day also talked about the importance of reading and math in a music career, and Ventnor music teacher Evan Shea jammed with the band.

In addition every student in middle school received a “jazzy” tote bag to take to the beach this summer and everyone received free ice cream during student lunches.

It was great day for reading, math, and JAZZ!

The top awards were presented to the following students:

Reading — fifth grade

First place: Sierra Pedrick

Second place — Isabelle Marinelli

Third place: Marco Merlino

Honorable mention

Valentina Olarte

Laila Henriquez

Viviana Arriage

Reading — Sixth grade

First place: Cassandra Parsons

Second place: John Leonetti

Third place: Lucien Santoro

Honorable mention

Arden Hazlett

Chase Heyward

David Kane

Reading – Seventh grade

First place: Fahim Bablu

Second place — Tanhah Nishuti

Third place — Jack Chen

Honorable mention

Marileina Echevarria

Mia D’Arco

Brian Hernandez

Reading – 8th grade

1st Place – Adonis Hernandez

2nd Place – Noor Elmasri

3rd Place – Cooper Kane

Honorable Mention

Zainab Khawaja

Jake Hocker

Amanda Goudie

Math — Fifth grade

First place: Victoria Gerage

Second place: Anthony Nodado

Third place: Akira Gordon

Honorable mention

Marco Merlino

Lani Mai

Jennifer Rivera

Math — Sixth grade

First place: John Leonetti

Second place: Mia Rose Marota

Third place: Wendy Paz

Honorable Mention

Lucien Santoro

Mia Merlino

Madison Siglin

Math — Seventh grade

First place: Emily Khuc

Second place: Dylan Foster

3rd Place: Luis Ramirez

Honorable Mention

Mia D’Arco

Nehaal Khan

Jack Chen

Math — Eighth grade

First place: Michael Khuc

Second place: Jerry Chen

Third place: Cooper Kane

Honorable Mention

Alex Prajzner

Evan Hossain

Noor Elmasri

Load comments