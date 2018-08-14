VENTNOR — The city named 15 residents to its Citizen Advisory Committee at its meeting Aug. 9.
Scott Bluth, Christian Bryce, Ed Cahan, Paul Giegerich, Tom Hewitt, Molly Golubcow, Kenneth Gordon, Bob Gross, Sheri Herman, Jeff Jaskol, Peter Kleiner, Beth Kwart, Rand Snyderman, Andy Starer and Kenneth Zucker will serve one-year terms and meet at least once a month starting in January.
In other business, the city authorized two contracts with Jersey Professional management corporation. One contract allowed for management consulting services to assist with the administration and operation of the city that would not exceed $12,150.
The second contract retained the services of acting city administrator and deputy clerk Maria Mento for 12 months, which started July 1. Mento will be paid $10 an hour and $110 to Jersey Professional Management on voucher. The contract will not exceed $137,500.
The city will also submit an application for a municipal aid grant application for $151 million through the state Department of Transportation. The funds would go toward road-improvement projects such as resourcing, rehabilitation or reconstruction and signalization.
The commission’s next meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26.