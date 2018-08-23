Will the citizens of Ventnor speak up, write the Mayor and City Solicitor to do something specific about smoking on the Ventnor beach? Unfortunately, cigarette butts are extinguished in the sand and left behind to be found by children or raked by the machines that clear the beach.
What I don't understand, and all users and lovers of the beach ought to ask the same question, is how does someone come to the beach for sun and relaxation and remain disconnected from its natural state to be able to leave cigarette butts behind to mar the sand and beach?
I propose that we elicit help from residents and community officials to ban cigarettes from the beach; and that includes vapor products and cigars. They too pollute the air, though I seldom see them discarded in the sand. I am a lung cancer survivor and very allergic to cigar and cigarette smoke.
Anyway, let's let our political officials know our stand against cigarette butts shoved into the sands of Ventnor. Thanks for listening. Hopefully, in 2018-2019 season cigarettes and other smoking devices will be banned.
While I am on the subject of litter, please clean up after yourselves whn you leave the beach. Thanks.
Steven S. Nisenfeld
Ventnor