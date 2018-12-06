Ventnor Book Fair Family Night

The Ventnor Educational Community Complex held a Scholastic Book Fair Family Night on Monday, Nov. 19.
Eighth-grade Honor Society students were on hand to welcome New Jersey author Nicoline Evans, "who creates worlds where readers are sure to find fantasy and adventure."
Evans greeted students and parents as they entered the book fair and signed copies of her books. VECC families got a jumpstart on their holiday shopping, and the younger children got to meet Geronimo Stilton, the title character in the Geronimo Stilton series.
Parents were also able to meet with their children's teachers during parent-teacher conferences.