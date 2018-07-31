VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance July 26 that would limit access to the Viking Rowing Club dock to prevent inappropriate activity.
If adopted, this ordinance would amend the city’s previous decision in April that allowed the public to use the dock from dawn to dusk between May 15 and Sept. 15.
After receiving reports of inappropriate behavior and a petition with 100 residents’ signatures, the board has moved to limit hours of access to only when the Viking Rowing Club is using the dock and rowers have unlocked the gate.
Over the previous two years, members of the Viking Rowing Club had been responsible for locking the gate to the dock after rowing.
“There is not some hidden agenda to avoid use for the public,” Commissioner Tim Kriebel said. “We are keeping it open for the public when it is in use.”
Kriebel, who is also commissioner of public safety, said this change would help avoid potential injuries and unsupervised swimming at the dock.
“We find when its locked we have less problems,” Chief Doug Biagi said. “Just from a safety aspect it’s a no brainer.”
Resident Tom Hewitt, who works at the boathouse and lives on North Suffolk Avenue, raised a concern about restricting access on public land.
According to Kriebel, the city owns the land, but it leases the property to the rowing club for $1 a year. He said the Rowing Club, not the city, owns the dock itself.
Hewitt asked if a compromise could be reached so that a key could be given for members of the public who request dock access, similar to the city’s community center.
“Not wide open. Not whenever you want. Not whoever you want. Not people breaking the law, but ‘These are the explicit rules of the docks,’” Hewitt said.
However the commissioners explained that such a compromise would have to be reached with the rowing club.
Resident Noreen McTamney, who lives on North Surrey Avenue, disagreed with the idea of a key for the public and instead suggested that potential dock users join the Rowing Club for such access.
“You should be a member if you want to use that rowing dock is my opinion,” McTamney said. “That is how they receive the revenue stream to keep it clean, to do the maintenance.”
The commission also discussed possibly looking into installing cameras at the boathouse along with other locations in the city prevent dangerous behavior.
There will be a public hearing on the ordinance at the next meeting, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, at City Hall.
In other business, the city introduced an ordinance that would increase the number of members on its citizens advisory board from 9 to 15 to accommodate the amount of citizen response.
“It's exciting that that many people in the community full-time and a lot of people that this is their second home would have interest and be involved,” Mayor Beth Holtzman said.