VENTNOR — Motorists in Ventnor won’t have to worry as much about rushing back to check the meter now that the summer tourism season has ended.
The city passed a resolution at its meeting Sept. 13 that would discontinue meter enforcement in certain areas from Oct. 1 to May 31.
City Manager Maria Mento reported the parking kiosks at Newport Avenue and Suffolk Avenue will be turned off during the 8 month time period.
Mento said only meters in the city’s business districts would be enforced. These include the commercial districts on both sides of Ventnor Avenue, both sides of Dorset Avenue, both sides of Atlantic Avenue and the municipal parking lot.
The resolution closes all meters for the holiday season, from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day.
The city also passed a resolution that dropped the price of these enforced meters from $1.50 to $1.00.