VENTNOR — The Downbeach Seafood Festival opened Saturday morning to eager crowds at Ski Beach. The 2019 event, hosted by Good Time Tricycle Productions, relocated this year from its former home in Atlantic City's Bader Field. The festival featured a variety of local seafood options from freshly shucked oysters to deep-fried shrimp and lobster calzone to a chowder cook-off that benefits the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern branch. In addition, the seafood festival offered live music, a New Jersey craft beer tent and many local restaurants and businesses.
