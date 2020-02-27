VENTNOR — The city branch of Atlantic County Library System hosted a meet-the-artist event Feb. 12 during which author-illustrator Stephanie Segal Miller shared her artwork and inspiration in a talk about her upcoming A-to-Z zoological tour de force, "U is for Urial, An Animal Alphabet."
Copies of the book were available for sale at the Ventnor branch.
She started exhibiting her watercolors in 2012 and her work has been featured on the cover of magazines, at the "Drawn from Nature" annual Juried Art Exhibition at the John James Audubon Center, and she has had solo exhibitions at galleries, libraries and museums.
Segal Miller has a studio/gallery at the Arts Garage in Atlantic City and teaches beginner and intermediate watercolor classes.
The Ventnor branch is at 6500 Atlantic Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-823-4614 or see atlanticlibrary.org.
Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
