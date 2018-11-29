Ventnor Middle School holds Multicultural Fair

VENTNOR — Students from Ventnor Middle School got the chance to explore their family's heritage during the school's annual Multicultural Fair, held Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The event, organized by teachers Debbie Duff and Lori Henry, involved more than 85 students volunteering their time and effort to make the event a success.
After choosing a country to research, each student created a project along with a display for attendees to browse at the fair. Many of the students chose a nation from their family heritage for the project and served up tastings of special recipes from the culture they chose. More than 400 guests participated in the event.