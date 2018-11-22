112218_cdb_vmarshmallow1

The Ventnor Middle School Class of 2019 were rewarded with a Marshmallow Roast on Halloween on the beach

 Submitted

The Ventnor Middle School Class of 2019 were rewarded with a Marshmallow Roast on Halloween on the beach. Students who were behaviorally eligible were able to roast marshmallows to make smores, eat treats, and play. We would like to thank the new Ventnor Dunkin' Donuts for donating all of the hot chocolate for the kids. They loved it! This event would not be possible without the Ventnor Fire Department FMBA local 38. Thank you for sponsoring this fun event, and keeping the students safe. The VECC appreciates the coordinated efforts to make events like this happen!

