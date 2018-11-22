The Ventnor Middle School Class of 2019 were rewarded with a Marshmallow Roast on Halloween on the beach. Students who were behaviorally eligible were able to roast marshmallows to make smores, eat treats, and play. We would like to thank the new Ventnor Dunkin' Donuts for donating all of the hot chocolate for the kids. They loved it! This event would not be possible without the Ventnor Fire Department FMBA local 38. Thank you for sponsoring this fun event, and keeping the students safe. The VECC appreciates the coordinated efforts to make events like this happen!
Ventnor Middle School Marshmallow Roast
Sherry Page
Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.
