VENTNOR — Before demolition begins on the Wellington Avenue firehouse, city officials are taking the first steps to relocate and protect emergency equipment.
Fire Chief Mike Cahill said in the coming months the city plans to construct a 70-by-20-foot steel-fabricated building that would temporarily house both a fire engine and an ambulance to prepare for the demolition’s potential December start date.
The new building will be constructed next to the Ventnor Recreation Complex on North Surrey Avenue.
“It will work out because we can’t move out of one until we have one to move into,” Cahill said.
Even though the department’s New Haven Avenue firehouse will be operational, Cahill said it is essential that equipment still be available in Ventnor Heights.
“If we did not put equipment in the Heights, our time on scene would add three to four minutes,” Cahill said. “That doesn’t meet the standards of the National Fire Protection Agency for time for an engine to get on scene.”
The new structure will be temperature-controlled to ensure water stored within the fire engine doesn’t freeze during the winter. Cahill said the building will have heat to keep the temperature above at least 55 degrees.
While the structure will help protect equipment during the new station’s year-long construction period, the city also has long-term plans to make the most of the new building.
Cahill said that once the fire department vacates the building, he sees endless possibilities for the new building to be repurposed by the Recreation Department.
He said the Recreation Department could potentially use the structure to conduct classes, host sporting programs and provide improved storage.
“Why throw tens of thousands of dollars into a temporary fix when we can throw a few more thousand into it and we get something for fifty years?” Cahill said.
A contract was awarded to Czar Engineering on July 12 to begin design for the building’s foundation.
Cahill estimates that once a building provider is found construction could take about three months.
“We’re absolutely trying to work around a whole lot of issues, and we’re trying to do it as fiscally responsible as we can,” Cahill said.