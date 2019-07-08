Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Michael W. Caroluzzi, 41 of Egg Harbor Township NJ was arrested by Ofc. Gabriel Henao and charged with Driving while Intoxicated on June 16, 2019.
Santiago A. Suarez-Espino 24 of Ventnor City NJ, was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Brady and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on June 17, 2019.
Brandon T. Jolly, 34 of Atlantic City NJ, was arrested by Ofc. Gabriel Henao and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on June 21, 2019.
Mark R. Moyer, 41 of Ventnor City NJ, was arrested by Ofc. James Arentz and charged with Terroristic Threats, Possession of Weapon for Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on June 24, 2019.
Nicodemo A. Tartaglio, 20 of Ventnor City NJ, was arrested by Ofc. Jose Liriano and charged with Contempt of a Court Order and Criminal Trespass on June 22, 2019.
Christina N. Tirocke, 23 of Atlantic City NJ, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Arena and charged with Hindering Apprehension and Possession of Hypodermic Syringes on June 27, 2019.
Matthew S. Brown, 31 of Absecon NJ, was arrested by Ofc. Gabriel Henao and charged with Contempt of a Court Order and Harassment on June 27, 2019.
A 14 year old male of Pleasantville NJ was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Brady and charged with Curfew Violation, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on June 28, 2019.