VENTNOR — The dock at the John W. Holland Boathouse will be back under lock and key after the city decided to revisit its stance on public access.
An ordinance passed April 26 that renewed the lease between the Viking Rowing Club and the city had included an amendment allowing the public to use the dock from dawn to dusk between May 15 and Sept. 15.
The ordinance allowed for crabbing but did not permit swimming, loitering or the presence of alcoholic beverages.
According to Commissioner Tim Kriebel, after evaluating two weeks under this policy, he believes the public failed to demonstrate it can use the dock appropriately.
“I think this is an example where we have to take a look at something we’ve done that maybe we didn’t do it correctly,” Kriebel said.
Homeowners in the area had reported inappropriate activity such as unsupervised swimming, fishing and noise violations.
Over the previous two years, members of the Viking Rowing Club had been responsible for locking the gate to the dock after rowing.
Michael Granato, who lives on Surrey Avenue, presented the board with a petition that contained 100 signatures in favor of returning to the locked-gate policy.
The Board of Commissioners said it will restrict access to only early morning hours when rowers have unlocked the gate.
“Sometimes we’ve got to make decisions that aren’t necessarily popular to everybody, but are the right thing,” Kriebel said.
In other business, the city adopted two ordinances that amend the city code to exempt public works vehicles from receiving noise complaints during certain hours.
The board also adopted an ordinance that would bond $9.3 million for school improvements.
The commission’s next meeting will be held July 26 at 5:30 p.m.