Cathy and Marc Backal, of Ventnor, are co-chairing the Jewish Adoptions and Family Care Options' Art and Cocktails for a Cause fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
The evening will raising money to benefit abused, neglected and at-risk children and those with developmental disabilities in our community.
The event runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. and includes a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a huge silent auction. Cricket Catering will present the food. There will be a video as well with interviews from children and young adults who feel their lives have been saved by JAFCO.
There will be complimentary self-parking in the attached WAVES garage.
Other Ventnor-Margate-Longport committee members: Sandy and Alan Abeshaus, Susan and Mark Auerbach, Terry Auerbach, Anouk and Jeff Backal, Sherry and Michael Bell, Andrea Bloch, Randi and Howard Bresalier, Linda and Don Brodie, Beth and Josh Brodkin, Jenn and Ari Brooks, Bobbie and Fred Caine, Debbie and Alan Casnoff, Amy and Bob Chipetz, Deena and Chas Cohen, Mary DeFrancisco, Nina and Michael Dubroff, Sally and Dan Feldman, Randi Flexner and Rob Steckler, Michele and Alan Gelman, Marlene and Michael Goss, Susan Green, Donna and Lou Greenberg, Debra and Paul Greenwald, Kris Gross, Ruthie and Lawrence Harrison, Fran Jonas, Lori and David Kaplan, Jill and Michael Kleeman, Mimi Lapat and Jerry Brown, Debbie and Henri Levit, Nancy Lubars, Susan and Barry Lyman, Lynn and Steve Paul, Gail and Spencer Roman, Wendy and Rich Ruden, Cindy and Allan Schlossberg, Michelle and Michael Simon, Arlene and Stanton Singer, Karen and Fred Singer, Shari and Jonah Smith, Linda and Alan Sohn, Bonnie and Marty Spector, Sherrie and Bill Spiegel, Bonnie Squires and Sami Ouahada, Carole and Bill Stamps, Carol and Stanley Sussman, Gloria and Rolf Tragbar, Beverly and Saul Victor, Barbara and Pete Weiss, and Michelle and Ronald Yellin.
Event committee supporters: catering underwriters Linda and Don Brodie, entertainment underwriters Cathy and Marc Backal, wine and spirit underwriter Circle Liquor, and Picasso sponsors Kanani and Jason Sussman.
Friends of JAFCO sponsors: Debbie and Alan Casnoff, Debra and Paul Greenwald, Harrison Family Foundation, Fran Jonas, Debbie and Henri Levit, Bonnie and Marty Spector/South Jersey Paper Products, Sherrie and Bill Speigel, and Barbara and Pete Weiss.
For more information and reservations, see JAFCO.org.