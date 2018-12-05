Ventnor's Chabad Chai Center lights its big menorah

VENTNOR — On a cold night, with the season's first snowfall rising at the heels of the more than 100 people in attendance, Chabad Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport recounted the story of Hanukkah.
It's a story he's told many times before.
Standing in front of a large menorah just outside the Chabad Chai Center on Atlantic Avenue, Rapoport talked about how the Maccabees took on the Greek empire in a fight for their religious independence. The victory, and the miracle that followed in which one day's worth of oil burned for eight, shows the power of light, he said.
With the Jewish community still mourning following the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people, Rapoport said it may seem as though darkness is winning. It's important to know, however, that all it takes to vanquish the dark is a single flame.
"The message of Hanukkah is so powerful and so important," he said. "It's the power of light over darkness. Good over evil."
The eighth annual menorah lighting brought many from the community out in support. Members of Ventnor's Fire and Police departments helped manage traffic, and children from Ventnor's middle school sang traditional Hanukkah songs.
Also in attendance were Mayor Beth Holtzman and U.S. Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd.