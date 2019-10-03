VENTNOR — The Ventnor Educational Community Complex held its annual Summer Reading Pizza Party on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. to honor those students who read "above and beyond" during the summer months.
Parents and other family members were invited to attend. Elementary School students who chose to participate were required to submit a completed Reading Bingo scorecard in September. Middle School students were required to read a minimum of 30 hours and submit a Reading Log. In addition, all students who attend the VECC are required to read at least one book over the summer.
More than 65 students participated in the Voluntary Summer Reading Program. Each child received a certificate of achievement and a new book to take home.
Elementary Reading Room teacher Renee Woerner invited her students to select a book of their choice from an assortment of titles. Middle School Librarian Debbie Brahmi presented students in grades 5-8 with a book based on interest and reading level.
According to the School Library Journal, those who participate not only mitigate any summer learning loss, but they even show gains.
Most kids develop an interest in reading, improve their comprehension, and further develop their memory skills.
