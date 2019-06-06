Ventnor Senior Center sock hop

Joey Pal, vocalist, electronic keyboard and sax player entertained at a 50's Sock Hop at the Ventnor Senior Center on Wednesday, May 29. Guests, some in 50's outfits, sang and danced to the songs of Sinatra and Elvis and others.
