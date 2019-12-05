The Ventnor Senior Center celebrated the 100th birthday of Caroline Buonocore, a longtime member and attendee at the center's daily morning sessions. Over 100 guests and regulars enjoyed three hours of partying, music, dancing, fellowship and lunch celebrating with Caroline and her family. The party planning and elaborate decorations were supervised by Senior Center Director Diane Cherry and a group of volunteers.
Entertainment was provided by musician and vocalist Joey Pal, with songs ranging from Frank Sinatra, karaoke, patriotic, Italian, and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” Lunch featured chicken, rice and vegetables, with cannoli and birthday strawberry shortcake with sparkling fruit drinks. Every guest received a special chocolate bar, a mini aloe plant and a beautiful surprise box with more gifts.
During the event, special tributes were received by in-person visits from Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman, Police Chief Douglas Biagi and officers, Ventnor firemen and Jewish Community Center Director Jack Fox. Birthday congratulations were received and displayed from New Jersey elected officials and a message of birthday wishes was read from President Donald Trump.
Caroline was born in Brooklyn, New York and now resides in Margate with her son and caregiver Ralph. She has many grandchildren and two great grand-children.
