The Ventnor Educational Community Complex students in Michele Scanlon’s third-grade and Denise Tinucci’s fourth-grade classes participated in the Philadelphia Zoo Unless contest. The contest empowers students to take action to help save endangered wildlife. Students researched the endangered Humboldt penguin and created a book and video to raise awareness of overfishing, water conservation and pollution in our area in an effort to help endangered animals such as the penguin. The project culminated with a visit to the zoo to meet the Humboldt penguin and Megan the zoologist.