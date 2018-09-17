VENTNOR — Officials announced at the City Commission meeting that the city will accept bids for the second of its three liquor consumption licenses until Friday Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
The minimum bid for this license — the kind held by restaurants that serve alcohol — is set at $77,100.
Ventnor had three licenses available based on its population of about 10,000 full-time residents.
The first license was awarded to Blake Barabuscio, owner of Santucci’s Original Square Pizza in Philadelphia, for $77,100.
Barabuscio was the only applicant. He plans this fall to convert the Arrow hardware store on Ventnor Avenue into Santucci’s fourth location, to open next spring.
After a referendum passed in November 2016 authorizing the city’s ability to grant these licenses, the Board of Commissioners originally set the minimum bid at $100,000.
The applicant for the second license needs to demonstrate a “realistic” plan to operate a restaurant in one of the city’s commercial areas within the next two years. Applicants also must submit an Affidavit of Qualification seven days prior to the new deadline on Oct. 24.