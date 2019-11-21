The Ventnor Middle School hosted a special Veteran’s Day assembly on Nov. 11 to honor our local veterans and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ventnor VFW Post 215. Ventnor Middle School students in grades 5-8 presented members from the Ventnor VFW Post 215 with handmade patriotic cards, and 8th grade Class President Chloe Fricke presented Quartermaster Roger Emmick with a plaque for his support and dedication to the Ventnor school district.
Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Roger Emmick, Retired Air Force Major Patricia Emmick, and Air Force Sergeant Kevin Miller presented 8th grade students Alberto Fantazzia, Fahim Bablu, and Reece Eastwood with a Certificate of Achievement, a Patriot’s Pen, and a monetary award for their outstanding Patriot’s Pen essays.
The VFW National Citizenship in Education Award was presented to Elementary Teacher of the Year, Matt Garbutt, and Middle School Teacher of the Year, Debbie Brahmi, who were recognized for “promoting civic responsibility and excellence in teaching” and each given a plaque and gift certificates to Staples and the restaurant of their choice.
