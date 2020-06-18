JFS staff member Chris Barone unloads a vehicle of donated nonperishable goods for the Food Pantry, located in the Margate office. The Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to residents to pick-up hearty and nutritious food and snacks. For more information on receiving items from the Food Pantry, call the JFS Access Center at 609-822-1108, ext. 1.