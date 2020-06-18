MARGATE — Volunteerism is the backbone of any nonprofit agency, and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is no different. With more than 8,000 clients assisted throughout the year, including more than 200 older adults, JFS volunteers are valued members of our organization.
That’s why JFS is always looking for caring and enthusiastic volunteers to assist with programs including the Food Pantry and Shop at Home. Volunteers have the flexibility to choose their schedule including the best days, time and programs to assist JFS clients. This is a great chance to lend a hand and help JFS and residents of your community.
JFS Food Pantry (Margate office location)
Volunteers will organize, sort and stock nonperishable donated items 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. While JFS has carts and bags available, you may need to carry 10 to 20 pounds of merchandise.
Delivery of food bags
Every Tuesday, JFS needs volunteers to deliver nonperishable food to community members. You would need a vehicle and cell phone as well as familiarity with the area or use of GPS.
Shop at Home
If you enjoy food shopping, then the Shop at Home program is for you. You would be assigned a client to speak with to secure their shopping list. Then, you’ll be provided an Acme card to complete the shopping, which would need to be done Tuesday through Thursday. Finally, you would deliver the items to the client.
All JFS volunteers are required to complete an application and timesheet. The health and safety of our volunteers and clients is of the utmost importance. Therefore, we enforce social distancing with limited interaction.
For more information on JFS volunteer programs and guidelines, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.