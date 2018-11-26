5-year-old spots house fire in Margate

The Margate City Fire Department responded to a call of a house on fire at 109 S. Granville Avenue the morning of Nov. 25.
The fire was first spotted by 5-year-old who alerted her parents after she saw smoke coming from the side of the neighboring home, according to a statement from Fire Chief Daniel Adams.
Prior to arrival, Quint 24, under the direction of Lt. Brad Eissler, requested an engine from Longport Fire Department to respond.
Eissler established command and confirmed that it was a working fire upon arrival. Firefighters hooked up to the hydrant directly across the street for a water supply, Adams said.
A second-alarm response was initially requested along with a recall of Platoon 1 and 3, bringing in off-duty personnel to assist with firefighting operations and to provide fire and EMS coverage.
Adams reported that the fire was on the exterior wall and it was quickly extinguished by Fire Department personnel. The second alarm was cancelled. There was no sign of any fire or smoke on the interior of the residence.
Longport arrived on scene and was advised to stage on Atlantic Avenue until no longer needed. Adams reported the fire was under control at 8:45 a.m.
Fire investigator Capt. Kyle Smith of the Ventnor City Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed that the cause of the fire was most likely electrical in nature, ruling out any other source of ignition.
All fire department units cleared the scene at 9:53 a.m, about an hour and a half after the initial dispatch.
Adams said the fire could have been worse if it not for Blecker's actions.
"Lily should be commended for knowing what to do when she saw the fire and alerting her parents immediately, who called 911," Adams wrote.
Lily, who resides in Brooklyn, New York, was in Margate for the Thanksgiving weekend at the home of her grandparents next door to the fire site, Adams reported.
"The Margate City Fire Department is grateful and thankful for Lily’s quick actions averting a potential tragedy," he wrote.