Three sixth-grade GT students, Easton Dilks, Aidan Federico and Carmella Werleman, recently participated in the 72nd annual Delaware Valley Science Fair. They competed virtually against other winning projects from regional science fairs held all over New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The students digitally submitted all of their written documents, lines of code or spreadsheets with data, a laboratory notebook and photos to be evaluated by judges who are professionals in their fields. When the awards were finally posted, Carmella received Honorable Mention in the category of Earth and Space Science, while Easton received First Place in the category of Computer Science. This means Easton had the top middle school computer science project in the entire Delaware Valley!
All three of the students have also qualified to move on and compete in Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars), which is the premier nation-wide STEM competition for middle school students in the United States.
Carmella, Aidan and Easton qualified for the Delaware Valley Science Fair by earning first place in their categories at the (virtual) Jersey Shore Science Fair, which was held in March and run by Stockton University. In that fair, Carmella received firsts place in Earth and Space Science for her project "Number the Stars." For her project, she went to different locations and determined the correlation between the amount of light pollution in a given area and the number of stars that were visible there.
Aidan's project, entitled "How Will The Time That Food Is In Contact With A Kitchen Floor Affect Bacteria Growth?", earned first place in Microbiology at Jersey Shore. In it, he placed apple slices on his kitchen floor for varying amounts of time, swabbed them, cultured the bacteria in petri dishes, and then compared the amount and types of bacterial growth.
Easton placed first in Computer Science for his project entitled "Identifying a User's Emotional State Through Machine Learning and Responding Empathetically with Voice Recognition Technology." He first used machine learning to "teach" a computer to recognize the difference between a happy and an upset face. The program was then able to recognize the emotions of the user and offer appropriate responses based on their detected mood. He finally coded the different responses the user could choose using Alexa and Voiceflow's voice recognition technology. Continued development of his work could lead to some really interesting and helpful real-world applications with people who are lonely or homebound, who have social anxiety, or who have difficulty recognizing or expressing emotions, to name just a few.
