A heartfelt send off for Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It did not go unnoticed that Tuesday’s Township Committee meeting marked the end of an era. It was the final meeting for Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough. While there was some official township business on the agenda for the evening, offering sincere best wishes and thank-you’s to McCullough was the main attraction. He joked looking over the standing room only crowd that he did not expect so many people to come to the meeting just to make sure he was leaving.
McCullough deferred much of the accolades of the evening with a smile and said that so much of his success came from working with the people that surround him. “We always worked to do the best for our residents,” said McCullough. He credited the Township Administrator Peter Miller with 60 percent of his success in office. McCullough also praised township engineer Jim Mott and called Solicitor Marc Friedman his consigliere for so many years and said he hoped they would continue to provide invaluable service to the township after he leaves.
Across his 32-year career in the township he shepherded Egg Harbor Township from a rural community of 17,000 to a sprawling residential and business hub that is home to 43,000. One of the first up to offer their congratulations was Rick Dovey, chairman of the ACUA.
Former EHT Board of Education President Jim Galvin thanked McCullough as well as Frank Finnerty who is also retiring effective Dec. 31 for their guidance during his tenure on the school board. “I want to thank you for working closely and cooperatively with the Board of Education for all those years and I want to thank you for what you have done to make Egg Harbor Township such a special place. The cooperation between the Board of Education and Township Committee — you always made sure our residents got the best deal.”
Former school board member Justin Riggs thanked McCullough for getting him interested in politics and shared a story of the mayor inviting a then wide-eyed 13-year-old to play in a golf tournament. “I owe my success to the mayor, and if I can be half as good as he has been then I will be something,” said Riggs.
State Sen. Chris Brown praised both McCullough and Finnerty and presented both with a proclamation from the New Jersey State Senate honoring their years of service. Brown also took the opportunity to thank Finnerty for stepping in and helping him when Brown’s father, Chief Arthur Brown, passed away. He thanked McCullough for giving him his first break, naming him the township prosecutor when he returned from the Gulf War.
Rick Branca thanked McCullough for stepping up and making sure Ricky’s Law passed after his son was killed riding his bike more than a decade ago.
Miller was one of the last to speak and said he does not know what it will be like to come to work after the first of the year without McCullough there with him.
Incoming Township Committee members Frank Balles and Andrew Parker both spoke at the meeting wishing McCullough and Finnerty good luck in retirement.
In a show of support for all that McCullough did in pushing through the project that produced the township’s golf course, there was a unanimous re-affirmation of the name of McCullough’s Irish Links Golf Course. Deputy Mayor Paul Hodson gave an overview of the course’s history and the successful brown fields project that took it from the Pinelands Park Landfill to the successful McCullough’s Irish Links.