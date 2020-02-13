Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville hosted a special tribute to Sarah Vaughan on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. for all ages. Nearly 50 people came to hear Tony Day and his Across the Globe music group celebrate the life and legacy of Sarah Vaughan in an afternoon filled with the songs that made her career. Light refreshments were served.

Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.

Tags

Load comments