Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville hosted a special tribute to Sarah Vaughan on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. for all ages. Nearly 50 people came to hear Tony Day and his Across the Globe music group celebrate the life and legacy of Sarah Vaughan in an afternoon filled with the songs that made her career. Light refreshments were served.
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.