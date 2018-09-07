EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the second year, students in the district were greeted at their bus stops by Superintendent Kim Gruccio for the first two days of school.
Gruccio, who is now in her second year as superintendent for Egg Harbor Township, rode along with several bus drivers as they made their morning routes Thursday and Friday, getting out to help students onto the bus and waving "hello" to parents.
Gruccio said the bus rides with the students help her to build relationships and to gain a perspective from a student as well as a driver.
"Riding on a school bus with students is very important to me as superintendent and it accomplishes many things related to relationship building," Gruccio said. "A ride on a school bus is an interesting experience and I can say first hand, I appreciate all that our drivers do to provide over 7,500 students a safe ride to and from school. It not an easy task to drive a huge yellow rig with your back to approximately 54 students, maneuvering through tight streets, and navigating traffic on busy roadways."