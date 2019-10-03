GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School Marching Braves, under the direction of Patrick O’Keefe, will host their 38th annual Indian Summer Band Competition on Saturday, Oct. 5.
This TOB competition will include high school marching bands from Pennsville, Pennsauken, Delsea Regional, Hammonton, Cinnaminson, Woodstown, Brick Township, Pennsbury, Gateway Regional, Oakcrest, Egg Harbor Township, Deptford Township and Southern Regional High Schools. The competition will begin at 4 p.m. with the Galloway Township Middle School Band performing the national anthem at Absegami’s stadium on Wrangleboro Road. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.
Students all over the country spend thousands of hours learning music, marching drills and spending much of their summer in practices. More than 800 musicians will participate in the event. The Absegami Marching Braves will present this year's show: “Spellbound,” which will be performed in exhibition.
For further information contact O’Keefe at po’keefe@gehrsd.net.
