Alder Avenue school holds fourth annual Antique Car Show

The Alder Avenue Middle School held its fourth annual car show for the eighth-grade social studies students.
The Jersey Cape AACA and many others in the local community participated to show the students how cars from different decades have changed through time. It is through this car show that students are able to learn first hand about changes in manufacturing, progression of safety features, styling, etc. They were able to ask the car owners several questions pertaining to their automobiles.
About 60 cars participated this year. This is just one of many special events for the students of Egg Harbor Township.