EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic Pops returns Friday with its annual summer concert at the township Community Center.

The group, composed of highly skilled players of all ages from three South Jersey counties, will perform both classic and contemporary pieces for the themed concert.

Mark Kadetsky, the Pops’ music director and longtime educator, said the concert’s theme is “Killer B’s,” because of the letter’s prominent feature in the title or description of the works being performed.

Performances will include Bernstein’s Candide Suite, in honor of the composer’s 100th birthday, Berlioz’s famous symphony Fantastique, a musical depiction of a madman’s dream, and the Beethoven Machine, a reimagined version of a Beethoven sonatina during which the percussion section will play the role of a child’s toy orchestra.

The Pops is also welcoming back special guest conductor Joseph Higgins, director of bands for Rowan University, to lead the performance.

Kadetsky said the Pops presents a sort of continued education for a lot of the players. High school and college members have the opportunity to make contacts with band leaders from colleges and universities who might steer them to new directions in their musical educations.

It’s also a chance for performers to stay sharp as they practice and perform regularly, no matter how far removed from school they are. In all, as many as 100 performers practice twice a month. There are high school students, college graduates, adults who have become music teachers and band directors and those who have gone on to other professions but still love to play in a full orchestra.

“Band is often someone’s favorite class in high school, and with this you get to continue that as long as you like,” Kadetsky said. “There’s a social aspect to it.”

Michael Kokola, a dual instrumentalist who has played for more than four decades, is one of the few players who isn’t a longtime Atlantic Pops member. He’s performed with the band for less than a year but has already found the community touted by the orchestra’s longest participating members.

“I’m having a blast here,” the Galloway Township resident said. “The people are so welcoming, and the level of expertise is so high. You have so many people who have been playing together for so long.”

That expertise is part of what draws talent from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties to the Pops. It also helps draw talented educators from area schools to lend their expertise.

One of those educators, Montclair State University’s Tom McCauley, helped lead a recent practice at the community center.

“This is a very good group,” the director of bands for the university said. “You never know what you’re going to walk into, but this group is always very impressive.”

The concert is July 27 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and admission is $5. For more information, visit atlanticpops.org.