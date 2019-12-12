EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Once again, the students and educators who operate Eagle Greenery, a community flower shop at the high school, are providing a colorful holiday to their customers. The team has undertaken and achieved a measurable success in sales during its annual poinsettia sale.
Educator Lori Butrus, the driving force and team lead for Eagle Greenery for decades, has been championing the growth of the program since it began. Her commitment to the program was evident during my recent visit to Eagle Greenery. The shop next to the school’s store was alive with activity and flowers.
Eagle Greenery, a school-to-work life-transition program, combines curriculum that enhances all subject areas. English, math, science, social studies, fine arts and business are all taught as part of the students' involvement in Eagle Greenery. The students learn to apply critical thinking and leadership skills while establishing organizational and teamwork skills. Floriculture classes give the students the opportunity to enhance vocabulary and communication skills, make independent decisions, resolve conflicts and problem solve. Students also learn to establish and maintain effective working relationships with their classmates, co-workers and customers.
When I get a chance to visit Eagle Greenery, one of my favorite parts of the program is watching the students assist in and create arrangements and bouquets. The flowers and plants they work with range from roses and carnations to an array of other beautiful flowers along with creating other event flowers and gift ideas. The poinsettias were on full display and the multiple colors and sizes were selling out quickly as I purchased a beautiful medium-size red poinsettia that my wife absolutely loved.
The Eagle Greenery serves the Egg Harbor Township School District, a variety of other school districts, churches, businesses, the community and surrounding areas. Customers are welcome but need to check into the main office prior to visiting the store. In the case of specific sales (like the poinsettia sale) it is a good idea to call 609-653-8804 or e-mail ButrusL@eht.k12.nj.us to check what items are being offered and how many plants are still available.
Eagle Greenery Photo 1:(L-R) Samantha Copeland (Grade 12), Emily Hartman (Grade 11), JB Garrett (Grade 11) (Photo Credit Lori Butrus)
Eagle Greenery Photo 2: Seniors Samantha Copeland and Dominic Woods water the Poinsettias for the weekend. (Photo Credit Lori Butrus)
Eagle Greenery Photo 3 – 5: The Shop, The Poinsettias and the School Store. (Photo Credit Joe Molineaux)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.