The Township has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at our Community Center on Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer, who is Chair of the blood drive, said, “With the spread of COVID-19, the need for blood donors is critical to the health of our community.”
You can register to donate blood by going to RedCrossBlood.org. Donation appointments are required. Walk-in donations will not be accepted due to social distancing requirements.
Deputy Mayor Pfrommer stated, “All donors must wear a face covering and masks will be provided to donors who show up without one.”
American Red Cross representative Caitlin Murphy said, “Our donors represent the best in humanity. They are selfless, thoughtful, dedicated and brave. And they are helping hospitals by ensuring blood is on the shelves for patients facing disease, illness and injury.”
