LINWOOD — When Nate Constantino had his plans approved for an Eagle Scout project at Gilda’s Club back in December 2019, he had no idea a pandemic would drop right in the middle of the planning stage and put the project on hold for months.
Saturday, June 27, Constantino, 14, a freshman at Egg Harbor Township High School, along with other members of Troop 55 in Somers Point, leaders and volunteers completed the long-delayed project at Gilda’s Club.
Constantino said he was looking for an Eagle Scout project and when he learned that Gilda’s Cub was looking to enhance and update some of their outdoor play area for kids, that was a project he could sink his teeth into organizing. Troop 55 Scoutmaster Craig Barnabei said his team met with Samantha Kurtz-Sief, program director at the Gilda’s Club South Jersey site in Linwood to discuss what they could do to help the organization as part of Constantino’s Eagle project.
Gilda's Club South Jersey's mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. That includes programs for children, teens and tweens whose lives have been impacted by cancer. On the grounds of Gilda’s Club is a playground area with picnic tables and large wooden flowers along the fence that needed some updates and repairs.
Constantino came up with plans for building new picnic tables and even some toddler-sized tables, installing colorful wooden fencing around the base of five trees on the property and replacing the wooden flowers that give the garden area a whimsical touch. The scout reached out to Sherwin Williams in Northfield, which supplied the paint; Peter Lumber in Pleasantville, which supplied the wood needed; and Darcy, Johnson, Day of Egg Harbor Township, which provided some funding for the Eagle Scout project.
Saturday morning Constantino along with his fellow scouts grabbed shovels, hammers and paint brushes and set to work. “I wanted a project that would help the community, and when I heard about Gilda’s Club and knowing they help kids whose lives have been affected by cancer, I was onboard to do something to contribute,” Constantino said.
Barnabei said Troop 55 has 51 members and has four who attained the rank of Eagle. Another four are in the works, with another six to eight about a year away from their Eagle Scout. Many of the Boy Scouts helping at Gilda’s Club on Saturday were themselves working toward someday earning their own Eagle award. To keep Troop 55 connected throughout the pandemic, Barnabei said, they have held their meetings virtually.
Kristie Constantino, Nate’s mother, said she was very proud of her son’s super focus on the project all the way through, from the planning to organizing the supplies and the work detail on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.