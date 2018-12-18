Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Asbury Methodist Episcopal Church on Asbury Road

Asbury M.E. Church
Asbury M.E. Church

In 1852, the Society of Methodists built the Asbury Methodist Episcopal Church on Asbury Road in the English Creek section of the township. On Christmas Eve ,1860, the church accidentally burned to the ground. A new church was built upon the original foundation by Joseph E. Smith and re-dedicated in 1863. This explains the two cornerstones which read 1852 and 1863.

 

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Upcoming Events

Our next upcoming event will be 7 p.m. March 8. 'An Evening of Pure Irish' will include the Irish Celli Band, Irish dancers and bagpipers. The event will be at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.

The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum/Library, 6647 West Jersey Ave., is open the first Saturday of the month and each Sunday from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.

