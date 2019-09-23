Atlantic Auto Body LLC has been officially Certified by Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer's specifications. In achieving their Certification, Atlantic Auto Body LLC is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Atlantic Auto Body LLC is officially recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, and Kia.
To become Certified and officially recognized by the various Automakers, Atlantic Auto Body LLC passed the rigorous Certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially Certified and recognized. The Certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the strict requirements of the Certification program.
According to Atlantic Auto Body LLC Manager, Andy Hallowell, "With the complexity of today's vehicles, it is critical to select the right repairer. We are proud to receive this official certification and these automaker recognitions, illustrating our investment and commitment to our customers."
The Certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.
"Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Atlantic Auto Body LLC is officially a Collision Care Provider™," said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care™. "They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured."
About Assured Performance Collision Care™: Assured Performance Collision Care™ is a non-profit consumer advocacy organization specializing in the automotive collision repair market segment. Assured Performance works with the top automakers to identify, audit and promote collision repair providers that meet best-in-class business standards and the manufacturer's requirements. Consumers can go to: www.assuredperformanfce.net or www.autobodylocator.com to find a list of Collision Repair Providers.
