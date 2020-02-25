EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fourth-grader Leila Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township, will represent Atlantic Christian School at the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee on March 21 at Pauline Petway Elementary School in Vineland.
Atlantic Christian held its annual school spelling bee on Feb. 21 and Leila won first place for the third consecutive year. Eighth-grader Ryleigh Martin, of Mays Landing, placed second; Leila’s third-grade brother, Adam, placed third; and seventh-grader Ruth Oke, of Williamstown, placed a close fourth.
Leila competed against 12 other all-star spellers in grades first through eighth who had advanced to the schoolwide bee by winning classroom spelling bees. As fellow students, teachers, and proud parents watched from the audience, the bee went 60 rounds, the longest of any prior ACS spelling bees. Leila and Ryleigh went head to head for the last 23 rounds before Ryleigh misspelled "logistics" and Leila clinched the victory by correctly spelling the 287th word in the bee — "reductive."
“We’re very proud of every student who competed, and we know Leila will do a great job representing our school at the regional bee,” said Jessica Martin, the ACS Spelling Club adviser who oversaw the bee.
At the conclusion of the bee, Leila's fourth-grade teachers and classmates cheered and gathered round to give her a hug and congratulate her. The classroom finalists, by grade, were Khaleesi Nyanankpe and Caitlyn Doucett (first); Tamara Kulov and Luke Sabulao (second); Adam Alobeidy (third); Leila Alobeidy and Matthew Coates (fourth); Sophia Capito and Thomas Potenski (fifth); Joshua Oke (sixth); Samuel Lilley and Ruth Oke (seventh); and Ryleigh Martin (eighth).
